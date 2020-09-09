Singled Out: Psychopath Etiquette's When Anxiety Attacks

Psychopath Etiquette recently released their "Rough Draft" EP and to celebrate we asked David Sprague to tell us about the song "When Anxiety Attacks". Here is the story:

Last fall I wrote a song called "When Anxiety Attacks" about loving someone who struggles with anxiety and depression. I had found myself in several similar situations over time, where I had to face the fact that you can't always help them through things. Some days were breathtakingly full of optimism and spontaneity, but there were times when I couldn't reach her; even my presence could add a kind of pressure to "be okay".

The song was written to be a stand in; to take my place when I couldn't physically be there for her. It sends a simple message: I know who you are, and I love who you are. So even when they were completely alone, I could still be there, just a click away, ready to sing them to sleep a million times over.

The chord progression is simple. I wrote the lyrics in one take. And a blogger once called it " An acoustic blabber if I even dare call it this". To this day, the criticism still brings a smile to my face. It may very well be true, but the song communicates to and resonates with people who might otherwise not be reached. That's why I write. That is why I sing. To reach people, in my own flawed way.

