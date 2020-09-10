Bruce Springsteen Streams Title Track To New Album 'Letter To You'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a music video for the title track to his forthcoming album with the E Street Band, "Letter To You," which is due October 23rd.
The rocker's 20th studio record was recorded in less than a week at his home studio on New Jersey. "I love the emotional nature of Letter To You," says Springsteen. "And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I've ever had."
Produced by Ron Aniello with Springsteen, "Letter To You" includes nine recently-written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, but previously-unreleased, compositions from the 1970s: "Janey Needs A Shooter," "If I Was The Priest," and "Song For Orphans." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Bruce Springsteen Streams Title Track To New Album
