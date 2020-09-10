Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive All-Star Tribute

(hennemusic) An all-star tribute to late Rush legend Neil Peart will be takomg place this weekend as part of a livestream event during the Modern Drummer Festival.

The lineup for the festival includes Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Rick Allen (Def Leppard), Thomas Lang, Alex Gonzalez (Manå), Jim Riley (Rascal Flatts), Danny Seraphine, Dom Famularo, Carmine Appice, Cindy Blackman-Santana, Keith Carlock, Todd Sucherman (Styx), Kenny Aronoff, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr), Ray Luzier (Korn), Kristina Schiano and more.

The festival will also feature special appearances by Carl Palmer, Eric Singer (Kiss), Mike Portnoy, Eric Leiderman (Seth Meyers Late Show), Les DeMerle, Brian Tichy, Jason Bittner, Don Lombardi, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Jonathan Moffett, Wyatt Stav and 66 Samus.

LiveXLive will host a Modern Drummer Festival livestream on Saturday, September 12 starting at 8 PM EDT; tickets are $12.99 US with proceeds going to benefit brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in memory of Peart, who died from brain cancer on January 7 at the age of 67.

"Modern Drummer turns 45 next year and through more than 40 of them, we formed a close and unique collaboration with the one and only, Neil Peart," says CEO and Publisher David Frangioni. "Neil even gave away his iconic candy apple red kit to a Modern Drummer reader in the 80's via mail-in letters chosen personally by Peart himself! It was without question that as Modern Drummer celebrates our twentieth festival, we are honoring Neil with a fitting tribute from some of his closest friends as well as world-class drummers that he inspired.

"The Modern Drummer Festival is a celebration of drums, drumming and drummers worldwide. This year will be the first year that everyone can attend as our capacity just went into the Hemispheres!" Read more here.

