The Killers To Play Pandora LIVE Show

The Killers will be performing for Pandora LIVE on September 15th at 8:45pm ET to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album "Imploding The Mirage."
The special free Pandora LIVE event will feature performances of songs from their career, as well as songs from the new album, including "Running Towards A Place" which will be the first time the track will be performed for an audience.
The band had this to say about the event, "Our people: We were hoping to share our stuff the old fashioned way, but like everyone else on planet Earth, we're having to adjust"
"We've gone virtual! Thanks to our pals at Pandora, we were able to do such a thing. Hope you like it!" Fans can RSVP for the event here.
The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham For New Song 'Caution'
The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute
The Killers' Dave Keuning Releases 'Boat Accident' Video
The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue
The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single
The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show
The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony
Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute
The Killers Cover Oasis' Classic Single 'Wonderwall'
Bruce Springsteen Streams Title Track To New Album- Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic- Pearl Jam MTV Unplugged- David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Bruce Springsteen Streams Title Track To New Album 'Letter To You'
Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea
Pearl Jam Announce MTV Unplugged Release
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery
Pantera's 'Reinventing The Steel' Expanded For 20th Anniversary
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive All-Star Tribute
The Killers To Play Pandora LIVE Show