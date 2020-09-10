.

The Killers To Play Pandora LIVE Show

Michael Angulia | 09-10-2020

The Killers

The Killers will be performing for Pandora LIVE on September 15th at 8:45pm ET to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album "Imploding The Mirage."

The special free Pandora LIVE event will feature performances of songs from their career, as well as songs from the new album, including "Running Towards A Place" which will be the first time the track will be performed for an audience.

The band had this to say about the event, "Our people: We were hoping to share our stuff the old fashioned way, but like everyone else on planet Earth, we're having to adjust"

"We've gone virtual! Thanks to our pals at Pandora, we were able to do such a thing. Hope you like it!" Fans can RSVP for the event here.


