Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert

Blacktop Mojo have announced that they will be taking the stage for a special virtual acoustic storytellers concert that will be taking place later this month.

The special event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 4pm EST with tickets for the livestream currently available for $7 (the stream will be available for 48 hours for one demand viewing).

The concert will feature the band performing tracks from their three studio albums: I Am, Burn The Ships, and Under The Sun, as well as some of their most popular cover songs.

The event will feature support from RavenEye, Like Machines, Nathan Bergman, and American Merit. Get tickets here.





Related Stories

Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

Blacktop Mojo Release 'It Won't Last' Video

Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour

Blacktop Mojo Announce Summer Tour

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Blacktop Mojo Release 'Underneath' Video

More Blacktop Mojo News



