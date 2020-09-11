Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Acoustic Storytellers Concert

Blacktop Mojo have announced that they will be taking the stage for a special virtual acoustic storytellers concert that will be taking place later this month.
The special event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 4pm EST with tickets for the livestream currently available for $7 (the stream will be available for 48 hours for one demand viewing).
The concert will feature the band performing tracks from their three studio albums: I Am, Burn The Ships, and Under The Sun, as well as some of their most popular cover songs.
The event will feature support from RavenEye, Like Machines, Nathan Bergman, and American Merit. Get tickets here.
Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert
Blacktop Mojo Release 'It Won't Last' Video
Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour
Blacktop Mojo Announce Summer Tour
Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album
Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover
Blacktop Mojo Release 'Underneath' Video
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album
Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming