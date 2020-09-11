Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album

Crowdfunding Promo Image Crowdfunding Promo Image

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares took to social media to announce a crowdfunding campaign to help to get the band "back up and running" with their next album, following a long legal battle over the band's name.

The GoFundMe page states that the dispute has been resolved and they are calling on fans to help them raise money to complete their new studio album. The Crowdfunding plea reads in part, "Calling all Fear Factory fans!

"As the smoke clears on what has been a very long and arduous period for Fear Factory, we would firstly like to acknowledge our fans for supporting us and being very patient as we again find our footing after a long absence due to an intensive legal dispute.

"We are relieved to report that the legal matter surrounding the Fear Factory name has now come to an end and the band is now able to move forward.

It has been a long road in getting to this point and it has certainly not been without it's challenges both professionally and personally.

"As a result, it has caused a significant blow and thrown a wrench into the gears of the Fear Factory machine by creating a heavy financial burden of debt and crushing legal fees associated with the many disputes on the road to reaching a final outcome.

"As it stands, Fear Factory are back, but are now facing an uncertain future financially and we need your help to restart the machine to get FF back up and running and firing on all cylinders. The mounting legal hardship and ensuing legalities have caused both the delayed completion and release of our 10th studio album, so we've decided to take the unique step of reaching out to our fans to ask for help through a Gofundme page.

"If you are able to contribute your donation will go directly towards finishing the new album. We are currently in the post production stage and have yet to complete drums, mixing, mastering and finalizing artwork for a 2021 release.

"Any monies raised above our goal will also go towards producing new music videos for the upcoming album which we are excited to get underway as soon as possible." Fans can read the full statement and donate here.





Related Stories

More Fear Factory News



