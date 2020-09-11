Metal legends Judas Priest have announced that they will be launching their very own music festival next year as part of their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.
Dubbed the Warlando Metal Fest, the event will be taking place on Warlando takes place Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando.
Priest will be headlining the festival and have recruited Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroom Head and Uncured, to all perform at the event.
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album
Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover
Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour
Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords
Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album
Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming