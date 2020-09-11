Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Metal legends Judas Priest have announced that they will be launching their very own music festival next year as part of their ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.

Dubbed the Warlando Metal Fest, the event will be taking place on Warlando takes place Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando.

Priest will be headlining the festival and have recruited Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroom Head and Uncured, to all perform at the event.





