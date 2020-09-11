.

Throw The Goat Release 'Deaths Of Despair' Video For Suicide Prevention Day

Keavin Wiggins | 09-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Throw The Goat

Throw The Goat released a music video for their new track "Deaths Of Despair" to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday (September 10th).

The band had this to say, "Virtually all of us have lost friends and family to suicide. Some of us have survived attempts. It's worth it to keep living. There are people who care."

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Capitol Hell" and the "band encourages people to search out any of the multiple organizations dedicated to suicide prevention on their website and to donate whatever personal circumstances permit." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Throw The Goat Release 'Deaths Of Despair' Video For Suicide Prevention Day

More Throw The Goat News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more

Reviews

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)

Savoy Brown - Ain't Done Yet

The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP

advertisement
Latest News

Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'

Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song

Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album

Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single

Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert

Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming