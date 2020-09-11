Throw The Goat Release 'Deaths Of Despair' Video For Suicide Prevention Day

Throw The Goat released a music video for their new track "Deaths Of Despair" to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday (September 10th).
The band had this to say, "Virtually all of us have lost friends and family to suicide. Some of us have survived attempts. It's worth it to keep living. There are people who care."
The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Capitol Hell" and the "band encourages people to search out any of the multiple organizations dedicated to suicide prevention on their website and to donate whatever personal circumstances permit." Watch the video below:
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album
Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming