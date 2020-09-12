(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have made UK chart history with the reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Head Soup." According to the Official Charts Company, the project debuts atop the Official Albums Chart to become the first band in history to score a No. 1 album across six different decades.
The feat earns the Stones their 13th chart-topper to equal the number by solo acts Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams, while The Beatles remain at the top of the list with 17 UK No. 1's.
Other notable acts who managed No. 1s in five separate decades include The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan. The 2020 debut marks the second time that "Goats Head Soup" has topped the UK album chart, following a similar debut in 1973. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'
Rolling Stones Putting Together New Songs For Possible Release
The Rolling Stones Share New Scarlet Remix
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Documentary Set For Virtual and Home Release
The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'
Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Updates Fans About Cancer Fight- Rolling Stones Make UK Chart History- Fear Factory's Cazares Addresses Confusion Over Album Crowdfunding Campaign- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Updates Fans About Cancer Fight
Rolling Stones Make UK Chart History
Fear Factory's Cazares Addresses Confusion Over Album Crowdfunding Campaign
Metallica Looking Forward To What's Next
U2 Unplug For 'Leave Behind' Anniversary Reissue
Job For A Cowboy Reveal Drummer On New Album
Krantz Gets Animated For 'Try Living Each Day'
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)