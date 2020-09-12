Rolling Stones Make UK Chart History

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have made UK chart history with the reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Head Soup." According to the Official Charts Company, the project debuts atop the Official Albums Chart to become the first band in history to score a No. 1 album across six different decades.

The feat earns the Stones their 13th chart-topper to equal the number by solo acts Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams, while The Beatles remain at the top of the list with 17 UK No. 1's.

Other notable acts who managed No. 1s in five separate decades include The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan. The 2020 debut marks the second time that "Goats Head Soup" has topped the UK album chart, following a similar debut in 1973. Read more here.

