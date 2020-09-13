Taylor Swift Making Return To Academy of Country Music Awards

Taylor Swift will be taking the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years, where she will be performing her track "betty" from his latest chart topping album "Folklore".

Keith Urban, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will be hosting this year's event, which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, September 16 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The awards will take place for the very first time in Nashville, where is will be broadcast from three iconic venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

Apart from Swift, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced. Watch the Taylor Swift announcement video here.

