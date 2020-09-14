.

Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Keith Urban and Pink have announced that they will be making the television debut performance of their new single "One Too Many," during the 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards.

This year's event will be hosted by Urband and will be broadcast live from Nashville, this Wednesday, September 16th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we previously reported, the event will also feature performances from Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.




Related Stories


Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Academy Of Country Music Awards Going Nashville For 1st Time

Academy of Country Music Awards Pushed Back To Fall

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers



More ACM Awards News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour- Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic- Rise Against- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)

advertisement
Latest News

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Rise Against Preview New Track 'Broken Dreams, Inc'

Goo Goo Dolls Share 'It's Christmas All Over' Album Details

Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Healthy Junkies Release 'Last Day In L.A.' Video

Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company

Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone