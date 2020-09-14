Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Keith Urban and Pink have announced that they will be making the television debut performance of their new single "One Too Many," during the 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
This year's event will be hosted by Urband and will be broadcast live from Nashville, this Wednesday, September 16th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
As we previously reported, the event will also feature performances from Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.
