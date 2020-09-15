Blacktop Mojo Release 'Signal's Gone' Video

Video still courtesy of TAG Video still courtesy of TAG

Blacktop Mojo have released a music video for their latest single, "Signal's Gone." The track comes from the group's "Static" EP, which hit stores back in May of this year.

Matt James had the following to say about the song, "All too often today, people have the option of not having the hard conversations with the people in their lives because we no longer have to do it face to face.

"It is much easier to 'ghost' someone, and let a relationship fade in time with no real closure than it is to look that person in the eye and say, 'This isn't working.'" Watch the video below:

