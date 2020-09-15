Corey Taylor Announces Special Forum Or Against 'Em Concert

Event poster courtesy Cosa Nostra Event poster courtesy Cosa Nostra

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be staging a special streaming event on October 2nd to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, "CMFT".

The pay-per-view Forum Or Against 'Em concert will be streamed from the Forum in Los Angeles (Inglewood) and will feature a full arena production including a guest performance from The Cherry Bombs.

Corey had this to say, "I've been saying since the beginning I'd find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I'm honored that The Forum let us do just that. It's CMFT in its entirety. It's songs I've shared over the years. It's a celebration, and I'm so stoked to party with all of you."

Cory Brennan, the founder and CEO of Taylor's management company said, "When Corey sent me a text saying Forum Or Against 'Em I knew we had something truly special and unique. The Forum is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can't think of a better way to celebrate his debut solo album!"

Show producer Danny Wimmer added, "To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor - while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work - is an exciting step into the future.

"We believe that Pay-Per-View is here to stay and we couldn't think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor. He's a global star, and his music with Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP's growth over the past decade. We can't wait to get this show started." Tickets and more details are available here.

