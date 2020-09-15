.

Sevendust Frontman Treated In Emergency Room For Injury

Keavin Wiggins | 09-15-2020

Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon took to social media on Monday (September 14th) to share the news with fans that he was in an emergency room after cutting himself with a knife.

Lajon shared a photo of himself holding up his bandaged hand on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Accidents do happen can't believe I'm the ER thanks everyone at saint lukes. Haven't been in a emergency room since 1975. Cut my finger with a Swiss Army knife. stitches and all".

The injury comes as the band prepare for their only live performance of the year. Dubbed the Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room, the special livestream will be staged to celebrate the release of the band's new album "Blood & Stone".

The album release date livestream will take place on October 23rd at 9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT. Fans can purchase tickets




