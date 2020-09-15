Sevendust Frontman Treated In Emergency Room For Injury

Social Media screenshot Social Media screenshot

Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon took to social media on Monday (September 14th) to share the news with fans that he was in an emergency room after cutting himself with a knife.

Lajon shared a photo of himself holding up his bandaged hand on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Accidents do happen can't believe I'm the ER thanks everyone at saint lukes. Haven't been in a emergency room since 1975. Cut my finger with a Swiss Army knife. stitches and all".

The injury comes as the band prepare for their only live performance of the year. Dubbed the Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room, the special livestream will be staged to celebrate the release of the band's new album "Blood & Stone".

The album release date livestream will take place on October 23rd at 9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT. Fans can purchase tickets

