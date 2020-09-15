Singled Out: Psychobuildings' Inside Out

Peter LaBier, the frontman for the New York based indie band Psychobuildings, tells us the story behind the band's single "Inside Out". Here is the story:

I was thinking a lot about a past relationship, trying to process it, and the way the memories from that time felt so distant to me-- looking back at them in the present. I wanted to get at this feeling, the distance and dissociation that we sometimes feel towards events in our own lives.

This feeling can be particularly strong if you go through a lot of changes or personal growth. Looking back might feel like peering into an alternate life you've lived. I also wanted to get across a sense of what it's like grieving for the loss of that past self, the life you once knew-- even if it's a version of yourself that you are happy that you no longer embody. It is almost like an optimistic nostalgia, the pain of what has been lost and acceptance of the loss all mixed together-- that is what I was after in writing Inside Out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

