Tom Keifer Releases 'All Amped Up' Video

Tom Keifer has released a video for the track "All Amped Up" to mark the first anniversary of the release of the second #keiferband album, "Rise".

The new music video features live and behind-the-scenes footage that was captured over several years including the band's last round of 2019 and 2020 tour dates.

Tom had this to say, "The song 'All Amped Up' was inspired by and written to describe the reckless abandon and rush of a loud rock show. With all the concerts being cancelled this year, I think everyone is starving for that feeling.

"We've filmed so much footage of #keiferband over the last few years and thought since we can't all be together during this pandemic, we would make a video that brings the show to you.

"The energy and lyrics of 'All Amped Up' felt like the perfect song for a video that would capture that concert energy as well as the feeling of being on tour.

"We are really missing all of you and looking forward to seeing you out there in 2021! In the meantime, here's a little 'Supersonic slam and tonic...all amped up." Watch the video below:

