Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has explained that he launched a GoFundMe campaign to make improvements to an album that the band recorded in 2017, with an eye towards releasing it.

Dino says that the band turned in the album to their record company in 2017, but it was not released due to a legal battle over the group's name, which has now been settled.

Cazares announced the crowdfunding campaign last week and it was met with some backlash after vocalist Burton C. Bell said that was not part of the GoFundMe Drive.

Cazares addressed some of those concerns and dispelled some accusations with his latest statement. He said, "Despite what you may have heard about the Fear Factory GoFundMe page, it is not a scam or created to pay anyone's personal legal fees.

"A lot of people have jumped on the negative bandwagon that some of you fail to see the truth. I've taken some of the most harshest criticism about me, some coming from members of the band, some from ex members of the band and from fans.

"I don't understand why [there is] all this senseless drama, because at the end of the day, we all want the same thing and that is to enjoy a badass Fear Factory record that is going to benefit us all.

"I'm going to tell you the truth about this album. Three years ago, in 2017, we finished a album that was given to the record company complete with artwork. This record may have never seen the light of day because of all the legal issues that were surrounding the rights to the Fear Factory name.

"After I regained my full rights to the name, I decided to take this three-year-old album and make some much-needed improvements. Thanks to all the donations that we've received so far we are able to hire the same production crew that we've had on 'Genexus'.

"All I want to do is make this record the best record it could be with some amazing people working on it. It deserves a killer production to make this a classic FF album. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it because it really sounds amazing.

"It's that simple. That is all I wanted to do.

"Despite all the sh*t I'm getting, I still love you all and I'm not mad at anyone."

