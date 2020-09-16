.

Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode

Michael Angulia | 09-16-2020

Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode(Daryl Hall & Tommy Shaw - Courtesy Wolfson Entertainment/AXS TV)

Live From Daryl's House will be returning to AXS TV next month for a new season that will feature two never-before-seen episodes featuring Styx's Tommy Shaw and Vintage Trouble's Ty Taylor.

The new season will feature 10 episodes and will kick off on October 1st with premiere broadcast of Styx legend Tommy Shaw joining Daryl Hall for a jam of the classic Styx songs "Blue Collar Man," "Too Much Time On My Hands," and "Renegade," as well as Hall and Oates' tracks "Delayed Reaction" and "It's A Laugh."

The second all new episode will air on October 8th and will feature Ty Taylor and Hall rocking Vintage Trouble's Another Man's Words," "Nobody Told Me" and "Can't Stop Rollin'", along with The Spinners' "I'll Be Around."

The new season will air on a new night and time, with new episodes every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature Joe Walsh (Oct. 15), Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik (Oct. 22), Kandace Springs (Oct. 29), Cheap Trick (Nov. 5), Smokey Robinson (Nov. 12), Ben Folds (Nov. 19), ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons (Dec. 3), and The O'Jays (Dec. 10).

Daryl Hall had this to say, "There are so many great moments. The O'Jays one gets to the core of what I'm really all about."

Watch a promo video for the show here.




