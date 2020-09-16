Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode

Live From Daryl's House will be returning to AXS TV next month for a new season that will feature two never-before-seen episodes featuring Styx's Tommy Shaw and Vintage Trouble's Ty Taylor.
The new season will feature 10 episodes and will kick off on October 1st with premiere broadcast of Styx legend Tommy Shaw joining Daryl Hall for a jam of the classic Styx songs "Blue Collar Man," "Too Much Time On My Hands," and "Renegade," as well as Hall and Oates' tracks "Delayed Reaction" and "It's A Laugh."
The second all new episode will air on October 8th and will feature Ty Taylor and Hall rocking Vintage Trouble's Another Man's Words," "Nobody Told Me" and "Can't Stop Rollin'", along with The Spinners' "I'll Be Around."
The new season will air on a new night and time, with new episodes every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature Joe Walsh (Oct. 15), Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik (Oct. 22), Kandace Springs (Oct. 29), Cheap Trick (Nov. 5), Smokey Robinson (Nov. 12), Ben Folds (Nov. 19), ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons (Dec. 3), and The O'Jays (Dec. 10).
Daryl Hall had this to say, "There are so many great moments. The O'Jays one gets to the core of what I'm really all about."
Watch a promo video for the show here.
Styx Tribute First Responders With 'These Are The Times' Video
Styx Has Enough Music For New Double Album
Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour
Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic
Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic
Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx
Styx Singer Not Concerned About Rock Hall Induction
Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review
Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album- Sick Of It All Quarantine Sessions Series- more
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album
Sick Of It All Share First Video From New Quarantine Sessions Series
Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode
'That Thing You Do!' Singer Mike Viola Recalls Tragedy With 'Creeper'
Black Sabbath In The Studio For 'Paranoid' Anniversary
Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue
Spider One Creates 'Strange' New Powerman 5000 Video