.

Once Upon A Flatline Release 'For The Wretched Of The Earth' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Once Upon A Flatline Release 'For The Wretched Of The Earth' Video(Single art courtesy TLG)

Once Upon A Flatline have released a music video for their new track "For The Wretched Of The Earth", which is the latest single form the New York hardcore-theatricore outfit.

They had this to say, "When we originally recorded For The Wretched of The Earth, we felt a sense of urgency. We felt the world needed to hear a message of hope in these uncertain times.

We also felt that perhaps enough hope was lying in wait in our individual hearts to make a difference - to at least one person somewhere in the world. Once the smoke of doubt had cleared, we realized that our scream was heard by far more people than we could have possibly ever imagined.

"It is for those that heard that call that we decided to reconsider how the story was to begin. We wanted to show the world not only something that we were proud of, but also something that our family could be proud of as well.

"We are here to stay and we welcome you to the theatre." Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Once Upon A Flatline Release 'For The Wretched Of The Earth' Video



More Once Upon A Flatline News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album- Sick Of It All Quarantine Sessions Series- more

Reviews

Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo

Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album

Sick Of It All Share First Video From New Quarantine Sessions Series

Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode

'That Thing You Do!' Singer Mike Viola Recalls Tragedy With 'Creeper'

Black Sabbath In The Studio For 'Paranoid' Anniversary

Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue

Spider One Creates 'Strange' New Powerman 5000 Video