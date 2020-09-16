Spider One Creates 'Strange' New Powerman 5000 Video

Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One has shared a new music video that he has created for the track "Strange People Doing Strange Things" from the band's brand new album, "The Noble Rot".

He had this to say about the video, "I'd like to say making this video was a labor of love but it really was a test of my own sanity. What started out as some simple 'follow the bouncing ball' animation ended up being a challenge to see if I could actually finish this thing.

"Just shy of three thousand drawings later, it is what it is. Next time I attempt an animated video, I will choose a shorter song!" Watch the music video below:

