Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Honky Tonk Woman

Victoria Bailey is releasing her new album "Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline," this week (September 18th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Honky Tonk Woman". Here is the story:
Thanks for singling me out! My song, "Honky Tonk Woman" is the title track off of my first country album, which is out September 18th. One of the lines in the song, "I want Jesus, red wine and Patsy Cline," captures the album as a whole and myself as an artist: my faith, my love for a good glass of wine, and the classic country ladies that inspire me. This autobiographical piece sums up the past few years of my life singing away my nights in the local honky tonk bars and is also a nod to one of my heroes, Loretta Lynn. This title has kind of branded who I am as an artist and is my favorite song to play with my band. This was the first song I wrote for the album, as well as my first real dive into creating a classic country sound. I'm really proud of this one and all that blossomed out of it for the rest of the songs on the record.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
