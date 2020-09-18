Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Announce You Me & OMD Show

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have announced that they will staging their special 'You Me & OMD' event from London's Indigo at The O2 on October 24th.

The special event is planned to "raise money and awareness for their crew, whose livelihoods have been so affected in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic," according to the announcement.



OMD will be performing to a limited 200 capacity audience at the venue with the event livestreamed and precented to Zoom-integrated audience of 1,000 fans.

Andy McCluskey had this to say, "As a result of the pandemic, and seeing the plight of technical crew and suppliers in the music industry, we have decided to put our money where our mouths are. We want to raise money for the crew members who have been with us now for many years.

"All profit will be divided between our essential but unseen stars of OMD's live performances. This concert will also employ theatre staff and generate income for audio, lighting companies, promoters and many more, and we couldn't be more delighted to be able to give something back."

The band's manager Mirelle Davis added, "It feels good after the endless and soul destroying months of cancelling shows to be doing something positive and actually creating a live show.

"This is a project very close to my heart, and whilst I appreciate not all bands are in the same financial position, it would be great to see others following our lead."

Related Stories

OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases





More OMD News



