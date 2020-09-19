Smashing Pumpkins Announce Double Album and Preview Animated Series

The Smashing Pumpkins announced that they will be releasing their new double album later this year and have shared a trailer for their forthcoming animated series.

The band's new album will be entitled "Cyr," and is scheduled to be released on November 27th. The record will feature 20 track and was produced by frontman Billy Corgan.

The record was made by the reunited lineup of founding members Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who officially confirmed their reunion in February of 2018

In addition to the new studio effort, the band is also launching a new five-part animated series, entitled 'In Ashes', that created by Billy Corgan and animation by Deep Sky.

The first two episodes 'As The Crow Flies' and 'Inspirations, Aspirations' will be premiere on September 25th, along with new music from the album. The trailer for the series can be streamed below:

Related Stories

The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs From Forthcoming Album

Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

The Contortionist Release Video For Smashing Pumpkins Cover

Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Announces New Album

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review





More Smashing Pumpkins News



