Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that we will debut a brand new single during tonight's (September 23rd) WWE NXT television broadcast.

Corey is set to reveal his brand new single "Culture Head", during the television event. His appearance was announced by WWE's Triple H on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The track is the latest song that Corey has shared his forthcoming debut solo album, "CMFT", which is set to hit stores on October 2nd. "Culture Head" follows the previous singles "HWY 666," "CMFT Must Be Stopped", and "Black Eyes Blue" - Watch the video for the latter below:

Related Stories

Corey Taylor Announces Special Forum Or Against 'Em Concert

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song

Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode

Corey Taylor Hasn't Shut The Door On Stone Sour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Slash, Joe Elliott, Corey Taylor, Nikki Sixx Rock For Recovery

Corey Taylor Releases 'Black Eyes Blue' Video

Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Has Run Its Course, Puts On Hiatus

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again





More Corey Taylor News



