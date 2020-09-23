Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that we will debut a brand new single during tonight's (September 23rd) WWE NXT television broadcast.
Corey is set to reveal his brand new single "Culture Head", during the television event. His appearance was announced by WWE's Triple H on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
The track is the latest song that Corey has shared his forthcoming debut solo album, "CMFT", which is set to hit stores on October 2nd. "Culture Head" follows the previous singles "HWY 666," "CMFT Must Be Stopped", and "Black Eyes Blue" - Watch the video for the latter below:
