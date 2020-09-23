Djerv Release '(We Don't) Hang No More' Video

Djerv have premiere a music video for their brand new single "(We Don't) Hang No More". The song is the follow-up to the group's comeback single "Throne", which was released earlier this year.

Agnete had this to say about the theme of the new track, "As much as it hurts, some relationships just have to end. When you find yourselves disappointed time and time again, when you expected more but finally realize there is nothing more there... well, it hurts. But instead of breaking down you just have to deal with it and acknowledge the truth; We don't hang no more."



The band is planning to play some select live shows this fall, pandemic allowing. Erlend shared, "Playing live is the biggest reward of being in a band, it makes all the hassle worth it.

"We are fortunate that there is still an option to do some live shows and we intend to make the most of them. We'll bring a bigger production than ever and show it to fewer people than ever. So this will be an exclusive time to see us play." Watch the video below:

