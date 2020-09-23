John Lennon 'Dear John' Tribute Concert Announced

Organizers have announced that the 2nd annual 'Dear John' John Lennon tribute concert will be streamed on October 9th live on YouTube from the Hard Rock Hotel in London.

The special event, in aid of War Child UK, was organized by Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Osley. The stream will be free to fans across the globe, but donations are encouraged.

The special event will feature performances of Lennon's songs by artists like KT Tunstall, Larkin Poe, Peter Gabriel (part of the Dear John video), Richard Curtis CBE, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell, PP Arnold, Andy Fairweather Low, John Ilsley of Dire Straits, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Gowan (Styx), Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew, Blurred Vision with Lyndon J Connah, Mollie Marriott, Laura Jean Anderson, and more to be announced. More details can be found here.



A video of Blurred Video's 'Dear John' featuring tributes from Peter Gabriel, Donovan, Fish, Marc Almond, Paul Young , John Otway and many more as well as messages from fans around the globe, can be viewed below:

