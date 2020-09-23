.

John Rian Eason Streams New Song 'StandUP'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Rian Eason Streams New Song 'StandUP'

Air Force Veteran and alt-country artist John Rian Eason is streaming his brand new single called "StandUP", which was released through The Label Group on INgrooves.

"StandUP" comes from John's own experiences while serving his country and he penned the tribute "to those who have fought for freedom and for the women and men in blue that have given their lives to keep us safe", according to the announcement.

Eason had this to say about the song, "I am excited to be putting out new music that means something to me! It's time that people got off their knees and stopped disrespecting our Country and our Flag! StandUP!" Check it out below:




Related Stories


John Rian Eason Streams New Song 'StandUP'



More John Eason News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With Song Debut- Five Finger Death Punch Delivering More Destruction- Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus Focus of Film- Elton John- more

Reviews

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo

advertisement
Latest News

Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

Five Finger Death Punch Delivering More Destruction Next Month

Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film

Elton John Shares Rescheduled North American Farewell Tour Dates

Phil Anselmo Fuels King Parrot's New Song 'Nor Is Yours'

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

John Lennon 'Dear John' Tribute Concert Announced

Obituary Launching Special Livestream Series