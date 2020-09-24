Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

Corey Taylor has shared a music video for his brand new single "Culture Head", following his debut of the solo track during Wednesday's (September 23d) WWE's NXT television broadcast.

"Culture Head" is the latest single that the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has shared from his forthcoming debut solo album, "CMFT," which is set to be released on October 2nd.

So far Corey has shared four tracks from the effort. "Culture Head" follows the previous singles CMFT Must Be Stopped", "Black Eyes Blue" and "HWY 666". Watch the new video below:

