In The A.M. Release New Song 'Back Seat'

Indiana hard rockers In The A.M. have released their new single "Back Seat". The track comes from the group's forthcoming "What Have I Become" EP.
Alex Shimp had this to say about the upcoming effort, "The EP What Have I Become comes from a dark time and place. When writing the EP, I was going through a tough time mentally.
"Struggling with depression and anxiety on a more elevated level than usual, these songs were written as a coping mechanism to let out some pent-up energy and emotions that I was dealing with.
"I really tried to give this music significant purpose from the listener's perspective this time around and made it a goal to give people something to relate to beyond the surface level.
"I want to give people songs to help them deal with their trauma in an almost therapeutic way and assist them in getting through their most trying times, the same way bands like Three Days Grace and Matchbox Twenty did for me in my younger years. We all need to know that we are not alone sometimes." Check out the song below:
