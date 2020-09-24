In The A.M. Release New Song 'Back Seat'

Indiana hard rockers In The A.M. have released their new single "Back Seat". The track comes from the group's forthcoming "What Have I Become" EP.

Alex Shimp had this to say about the upcoming effort, "The EP What Have I Become comes from a dark time and place. When writing the EP, I was going through a tough time mentally.

"Struggling with depression and anxiety on a more elevated level than usual, these songs were written as a coping mechanism to let out some pent-up energy and emotions that I was dealing with.

"I really tried to give this music significant purpose from the listener's perspective this time around and made it a goal to give people something to relate to beyond the surface level.

"I want to give people songs to help them deal with their trauma in an almost therapeutic way and assist them in getting through their most trying times, the same way bands like Three Days Grace and Matchbox Twenty did for me in my younger years. We all need to know that we are not alone sometimes." Check out the song below:

Related Stories

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour

David Bowie's Young Americans Turns 45 In The Studio

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The Shins Attempt To Solve Amelia Earhart Mystery In Short Film

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years





More In The AM News



