Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett did a virtual performance of the National Anthem for the September 23rd Major League Baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

This was the eight time that the metal icons have performed the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a home game for their hometown team. Kirk told former Giant George Kontos, "They're always a pleasure. Come on, to be able to support a hometown team in the best possible way, it's a huge honor.

"And also to be able to play the national anthem for a hometown team, that's just beyond huge. As a native San Franciscan, the honor to be a civil servant for San Francisco cannot be higher for me to play the national anthem with James for the Giants." Watch their virtual performance below:

