Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

Moonspell have announced that they will be staging a special Halloween show to a very limited audience, and will then make the performance available to stream.

The band will be taking stage at the Pax Julia theater, originally built in 1928, in Beja, Portugal on October 31st, and will perform the special show for just 300 fans.

They had this to say about their recently played shows in Portugal since the Covid-19 lockdown, "Under a beautiful Portuguese sky we returned to our live performances.

"Congrats to the Wolfpack whom even with a mask and sitting down took our wolfheart to tragic heights. Thanks also for being so civilized, observing the rules while enjoying the show. Without you there's no tomorrow.

"Kudos to the promoter, city hall and all the technicians and security. Moonspell is proud to be one of the bands playing live already! We feel blessed and lucky." Fans can purchase tickets for the stream

Related Stories

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package





More Moonspell News



