TesseracT Expand Ashe O'Hara Era Album For Deluxe Reissue

TesseracT have announced that they will be releasing a expanded deluxe vinyl edition of their 2013 album, "Altered State," the group's only album to feature Ashe O'Hara on vocals.

The new 4 vinyl LP and 2CD set will feature the original studio album, along with instrumental tracks that have never before been available on vinyl. The LP will be pressed on 180g vinyl and housed in gatefold sleeves, and the package will feature slipcase with 4 individual inserts/lyric sheets and 2 CDs.

The group had the following to say about this special reissue that is set to hit stores on November 6th, "For the band, we always felt like we hit a perfect balance with the presentation on Altered State.

"And that the concept was made even more striking in a gatefold vinyl package. There's just something very tactile and real about that iteration. We're all really looking forward to it being available in that format again."

