Cold War Kids Launching Virtual Tour

Cold War Kids have announced that they will be launching a "virtual tour" that will feature four unique shows including two full album performances.

They will be kicking things off on Saturday, October 10 with a special show to celebrate the 14th anniversary of their "Robbers & Cowards" that will be feature the band's very first performance of the album in full.

Then on Sunday, October 25th, the band will perform both New Age Norms 1 and 2 albums in full. This will mark their very first full performance of "New Age Norms 2".

The final two shows will include a "festival set" on Sunday, November 8th, followed by a "Deep Cuts & Fan Favorites" show on November 22nd. Tickets are available here.

