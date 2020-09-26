Mick Fleetwood Revisits 'These Strange Times'

Fleetwood Mac legend Mick Fleetwood has released a new version of the track "These Strange Times", along with a brand new music video for the revised song.

Released under the banner of Mick Fleetwood's Da*da*ism, the original version of the song was features on Fleetwood Mac's 1995 album "Time". The new version has been rerecorded and Mick concluded the song by adding a portion of the classic Peter Green era instrumental hit "Albatross".

We were sent the following comments and details for the new release: "The project is about the energy of choice, of deciding if you want to be a part of the dark or the light when push comes to shove, which seems very apropos at this moment in history," Fleetwood says. "It's about how you read things, which is very important today. Everyone needs to be carefully paying attention to the information coming our way. There is subtext to everything and we need to be aware of that. When I first encountered the painting that inspired the photoshoot, it was a soul-searching exercise that I was driven to do but I didn't know when would be the time to release it. Now I know why: the when is now."



The spoken-word poem at the center of the song finds the narrator, Fleetwood, questioning his feelings and his thoughts, as he has found himself stuck between the dark and the light. The video is meant to be as thought provoking as the song is hypnotic, as the lyrics detail the struggle of the narrator.



"I hope the song conveys that life is about choice," Fleetwood says. "God is everything, no matter what your belief system is. Being in love is God, no matter your creed. There's a rejoicing at the end of the song when the narrator chooses the side of the light. The song is about all of us making that choice ourselves and the relief we feel when we are no longer caught in the middle."



"This is something I wrote many years ago," Fleetwood says, "and I want it to be nothing more than thought provoking. I want people to see and hear what they will in it. My hope is that by sharing these thought-provoking moments in my world that I can somehow open the eyes of others to things in their world and to the existence we all share, which is more and more endangered with each passing day." Watch the video below:

