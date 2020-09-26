Singled Out: Jehry Robinson's In My Feel

Jehry Robinson recently released his genre jumping album, "20/Twenty" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "In My Feels". Here is the story:

I was in the studio a lot working on my debut album 20/Twenty when I wrote the song. I was starting to really hone in and find the sound I was going for, like, the actual one in my head. I have had this vision for years I just didn't have the skill set and the experience to execute it perfectly. But there I was, at my record label Strange Music's recording studio, all the way in Kansas City, MO, away from my home in NYC, finally reaching the levels of sound I had always dreamt about. Songs where just pouring out. The keys, guitars, melodies, vocals...all at the same time. I had recently connected with Grammy nominated producer Wyshmaster via my friend Ponch Hudgens and he told me I needed his soul on production, he was right! As soon as I heard him start playing the guitar, the words spilled out.

I was thinking about myself and my wife and business partner Tara. Our journey and all we have been through together. She always looks at the glass half full so even if today might suck, tomorrow will be better. I thought how it's okay to just sit by yourself and sulk in the bad times for a moment, however, don't dwell for too long. Think about the day after that when everything starts to look brighter. All of the sudden before I could overthink it the "In My Feels" hook was laid down and sounded like a song. Moving into the verses I wanted to capture my actual life and how living can become frustrating at times. I always keep it real in my music, sometimes too real. I am inspired by the good, the bad, the beautiful, and the ugly parts of life. I don't want to pretend like everything is "perfect" when it's not and I feel like that's important to share with people, especially in such a digital age where everyone shows their achievements all over social media but don't typically share their failures.

I always want my supporters to know they are not alone. I like to incorporate singing, rapping, incredible production, and a positive message in all my songs. Out of all the songs I have written "In My Feels" is one of my favorites.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

