AC/DC Ignite Speculation On Social Media

Michael Angulia | 09-28-2020

AC/DC captured fans attention early Monday morning (September 28th) when they made some mysterious changes to their social media accounts that included a short teaser video.

The legendary band changed the profile photos on their Facebook and Twitter account to show their iconic logo's lightning bolt in neon glowing in front of music racks of equipment with chords plugged into them.

They also posted a short teaser video clip that shows the neon lightning bolt flashing on and off with the sounds of a guitar being plugged into a powered amplifier buzzing in the background.

There have been rumor that the band is planning to announce a new studio album and major tour that includes the return of frontman Brian Johnson, following reported sightings outside a recording studio in Vancouver.

An unconfirmed report earlier this month surfaced from a South American outlet that the group briefly posted photos to their official website that were allegedly from a video shoot.

The photos included a shot of drummer Phil Rudd and guitarist Stevie Young sharing the stage for the first time. Johnson, Cliff Williams and Angus Young were pictured in the photos. See the teaser video here.




