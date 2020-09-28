Metallica's Hammett Marks 34th Anniversary Of Cliff Burton's Death

Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett took to social media this weekend to offer his tribute to the group's legendary late bass player Cliff Burton.
Cliff was killed in a tour bus accident in Sweden on September 27, 1986 at the age of 24, while the band was on tour in support of their "Master Of Puppets" album.
Hammett marked the 34th anniversary of Cliff's death by sharing a photo and writing, : "Cliff was one of my closest friends. He was really smart and funny too.
"We shared a love for horror, HP Lovecraft, and The Velvet Underground. He constantly pushed me to be a better person and musician. One of his favorite quotes he would say to me often was 'There is power in truth, never back down.'
"It was so unexpected when he left us. The sadness remains. I will always remember him.
"I am not sure who took this photo - but it's a great one. @metallica #metallicafamily"
