Rammstein Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Limited Edition Releases

Rammstein have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their "Herzeleid" album by releasing special limited edition reissues of the classic debut record.
The acclaimed German rocker's debut, "Herzeleid," was released on September 25th, 1995 and the band marked the anniversary by announcing that the new "XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered" edition of the record will be released on December 4th.
Fans will have a few formats to choose from. The record will be offered in Deluxe Digipak CD, Splattered Vinyl 2LP and HD Digital and will feature the following tracks: 1. Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen - 2. Der Meister - 3. Weisses Fleisch - 4. Asche zu Asche - 5. Seemann - 6. Du riechst so gut - 7. Das alte Leid - 8. Heirate mich - 9. Herzeleid - 10. Laichzeit - 11. Rammstein.
The CD version will be housed in cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase. The vinyl edition will feature two 180g LPs on black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. Preorders are available here.
