AC/DC Ask Fans If They Are Ready To PWR/UP

AC/DC continue to energize speculation and appear to be gearing up to an announcement with the launch of promotional moves built around the word "PWR/UP".

They kicked things off on Monday morning by changing social media profile photos and sharing a short teaser video with a glowing neon lightning bolt. They shared a different teaser video later in the day with the lightning bolt at different angles and brief glimpses of other letters.

The band also launched a new website design that shows the glowing lightning bolt with "PWR/UP" written beside it and on the far side of the screen. There is also a "Power Up" menu option that invites fans to sign up for a newsletter.

A poster outside guitarist Angus Young's former school was also revealed. A photo of an advertisement outside of Angus Young's former school was shared by Australian radio station Triple M that has "Are You Ready?" on top, with SYD below that and then PWR/UP, and then on the bottom is shows the url pwrup.acdc.com

The station tweeted the photo and wrote, "This poster has popped up outside Angus Young's old High School. What are AC/DC up to?" See the new sub-website and newsletter signup here.

