All Time Low Announce Basement Noise Concert Series

All Time Low may not be able to tour due to the pandemic lockdown but that isn't stopping them from bringing live shows to fans, as the band has announced a special streaming series.

The Basement Noise Concert Series will span five nights and is set to kick off on October 9th with a performance of their new album "Wake Up, Sunshine" in its entirety for the very first time.

The special series was captured in Nashville, TN back in July and apart from the full album kick off show, will be followed by nights with setlists curated by each member.

Tickets will go sale tomorrow, September 30th. See the dates below:

October 09, 2020 - Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show

October 23, 2020 - Rian's Choice Set

November 13, 2020 - Zack's Choice Set

December 04, 2020 - Alex's Choice Set

December 18, 2020 - Jack's Choice Set



