Tim Morse Shares His Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Prog rocker Tim Morse has shared his cover of the Pink Floyd classic "Dogs". The track appears on Morse's new compilation ""The Archaeology Project".

The collection features Morse's music from 2005-2020. He had this to say, "It seemed like a good time to reflect on the last fifteen years of being a recording artist. It was fun revisiting these songs and choosing what I consider to be the best examples of my songwriting to feature on this collection.

"I've remastered the older songs with Craig Long and I have to say the music has never sounded better. I was so pleased with the work that I ended up remastering more music than could fit on one CD and so I'm offering five extra songs as a download for no additional charge.

"There is also a new solo guitar instrumental, a remix/new vocal for the Mangoes song '200 Yards' and my cover version of the classic Pink Floyd song 'Dogs' on 'The Archaeology Project.' I especially like the imagery that Jay Leek came up with for the project - it has a nice 'Hipgnosis' feel to it."

The collection also features the first demo he recorded with Mark Dean, an early version of "Present Moment", as a bonus track. Tim explains, "The Guitar Etude that opens the album includes a bit of a melody that I wrote in my first song. I was never really happy with my vocals on the original version of '200 Yards' and so it was nice to redo the vocal and remix the song.

"Lastly, the cover version of 'Dogs' is something I've wanted to do for years. I've always loved that song and it was a fantastic experience to put my stamp on it with a fantastic group of musicians: Bret Bingham, Andrew Glasmacher, Charley Langer and Hope Rogers."

Check out his cover of the Pink Floyd classic below:

Related Stories





More Tim Morse News



