David Bowie's New Box Set Debuts On Album Chart

Box set promo

(hennemusic) David Bowie has debuted the fifth and latest release in his "Brilliant Adventure" box set series on the UK charts. "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 24 in its opening week.

The 11CD or 18LP editions include newly-remastered versions of 1993's "Black Tie White Noise" and "The Buddha of Suburbia", 1995's "1. Outside", 1997's "Earthling" and 1999's "hours...", along with the expanded live album, "BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27,2000", the non-album / alternative version / B-sides and soundtrack music compilation "Re:Call 5", and the previously-unreleased "Toy."

"David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" is the latest in a series of box sets highlighting specific eras from the singer's career; it follows "David Bowie 1: Five Years (1969 - 1973)", "David Bowie 2: Who Can I Be Now? (1974 - 1976)", "David Bowie 3: A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)" and "David Bowie 4: Loving The Alien (1983-1988)." Watch the newly-upgraded HD videos for "Jump They Say" from "Black Tie White Noise" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

