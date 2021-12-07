hennemusic Counting Down Top Rock News Of 2021

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.
In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2021 starting Wednesday, December 8.
Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
"While several bands have swept the hennemusic Rock News Awards in recent years - including Pink Floyd (2020), The Rolling Stones (2019), The Eagles (2017) and AC/DC (2016), no single act dominated the headlines in 2021," says publisher Bruce Henne. "Meanwhile, classic rock artists continue to attract generations of fans with reissues, new music and performances as the live concert industry continues to struggle with its return; interest remains high as hennemusic continues to keep music lovers up to date with the latest rock news each day."
A daily rock news service dedicated to providing music fans with an accurate, timely and reliable source for music news, hennemusic serves as a trusted source for rock fans who need updated information on their favorite artists and events.
An affiliate of the antiMusic Network, hennemusic is an "official news provider" for the Day In Rock report. The 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Friday, December 17 at hennemusic.com..
Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards
2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Launched
Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards
2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards Rolling Out This Week
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach