hennemusic Counting Down Top Rock News Of 2021

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2021 starting Wednesday, December 8.

Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"While several bands have swept the hennemusic Rock News Awards in recent years - including Pink Floyd (2020), The Rolling Stones (2019), The Eagles (2017) and AC/DC (2016), no single act dominated the headlines in 2021," says publisher Bruce Henne. "Meanwhile, classic rock artists continue to attract generations of fans with reissues, new music and performances as the live concert industry continues to struggle with its return; interest remains high as hennemusic continues to keep music lovers up to date with the latest rock news each day."

A daily rock news service dedicated to providing music fans with an accurate, timely and reliable source for music news, hennemusic serves as a trusted source for rock fans who need updated information on their favorite artists and events.

An affiliate of the antiMusic Network, hennemusic is an "official news provider" for the Day In Rock report. The 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Friday, December 17 at hennemusic.com..

