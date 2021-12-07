Metallica Share Video From Black Album Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of their 1991 track, "Don't Tread On Me", from a full Black Album performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14.
After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - beginning with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and "My Friend Of Misery", and eventually closing out their regular set with "Enter Sandman" before returning for encores.
The appearance followed a November 12 headlining set at the Daytona International Speedway as the festival marked its 10th anniversary - and first time at their new location after 9 years in Jacksonville, FL.
Metallica will close out their 2021 live schedule with two shows at the Chase Center in the group's hometown of San Francisco, CA later this month as part of the band's 40th anniversary celebrations. Watch the video here.
Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman' 2021 In Review
Metallica And Anthrax Paid Tribute To Marsha Zazula 2021 In Review
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppet' Welcome To Rockville Video
Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Welcome To Rockville
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach