Metallica Share Video From Black Album Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of their 1991 track, "Don't Tread On Me", from a full Black Album performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14.

After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - beginning with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and "My Friend Of Misery", and eventually closing out their regular set with "Enter Sandman" before returning for encores.

The appearance followed a November 12 headlining set at the Daytona International Speedway as the festival marked its 10th anniversary - and first time at their new location after 9 years in Jacksonville, FL.

Metallica will close out their 2021 live schedule with two shows at the Chase Center in the group's hometown of San Francisco, CA later this month as part of the band's 40th anniversary celebrations. Watch the video here.

