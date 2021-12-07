Singled Out: STFLR's Lessons Learned

Long Island rockers STFLR recently released their new EP, "A Collection Of Bad Ideas", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Lessons Learned". Here is the story:
The song deals with someone who takes advantage of you or a situation to gain something from it. Nick had the majority of these lyrics for a number of years and finally had the perfect music to put them to.
The lyrics are left ambiguous to help the listener really feel like the song could be about them. When it comes down to it, the song could be about a boy, girl, lover or any kind of partner.
The lyrics really came to form after Nick repurposed them after learning about a failed relationship that a friend of his was in. We are incredibly proud of this track and it is one of the better examples of what STFLR has to offer.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
