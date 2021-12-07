The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'

Anniversary reissue package promo

(hennemusic) The Doors are debuting the first-ever official video for their classic track, "Riders On The Storm", in sync with a newly-released 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1971 album, "L.A. Woman."

Directed by Brendo Garcia and Adriano Gonfiantini, the clip for the single version of the iconic tune stars Brazilian actress Gabrielle Joie and was filmed in her home country on a soundstage using the same cutting-edge technology that's being used to make the The Mandalorian television series, mixing live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time to achieve a look that's evocative of the song's haunting, dreamlike vibe.

Plenty of Doors easter eggs are hidden throughout the video, including a sign for Barney's Beanery (one of Jim Morrison's favorite West Hollywood bars); a woman tied to a streetlight recalling the image found inside the original L.A. Woman gatefold sleeve; plus, a glimpse of the Alta Cienega Motel where Morrison lived in Room 32 from 1968 to 1970.

The original 1970 demo version of "Riders On The Storm" is among the extras included on the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "L.A. Woman", alongside a remastered version of the album by The Doors' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, two bonus discs of unreleased studio outtakes, and the stereo mix of the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.

Recorded at the band's rehearsal space, known as The Doors' Workshop, "L.A. Woman" reached No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the region; three months after its release, Jim Morrison died in Paris, France at the age of 27. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

