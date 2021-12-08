Bright Eyes Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Bright Eyes have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring with a series of U.S. tour dates they will be launching in support of their 2020 reunion album.
The new dates follow the group's shows last summer that marked their first time playing together again in over a decade. They released the album, "Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was," in August of 2020.
The new tour dates are set to kick off on March 23rd in St. Paul, MN at the Palace Theatre and will wrap up on April 10th in Norfolk, VA at The NorVa. See all of the dates below:
Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall
Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
