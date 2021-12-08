.

Dropkick Murphys Celebrate Music With 'Good As Gold' Video

Michael Angulia | 12-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dropkick Murphys Celebrate Music With 'Good As Gold' Video
Still from the video

Dropkick Murphys have released a music video for their song "Good As Gold" that was w directed by Dave Stauble of Punchdance Studios. The track comes from the band's "Turn Up That Dial" album.

Ken Casey had this to say, "It's about the important role music has played in our lives. The outside world may be going on. Boom, you put your headphones on, drop the needle, and nothing else matters.

"It's about how much hope I've gotten from music, all of the inspiration, and the way it's helped me take my frustrations out." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Dropkick Murphys Celebrate Music With 'Good As Gold' Video

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys Get Animated For 'L-EE-B-O-Y'

Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream

Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'

News > Dropkick Murphys

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more

Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more

David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more

Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink