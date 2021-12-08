Dropkick Murphys Celebrate Music With 'Good As Gold' Video

Dropkick Murphys have released a music video for their song "Good As Gold" that was w directed by Dave Stauble of Punchdance Studios. The track comes from the band's "Turn Up That Dial" album.
Ken Casey had this to say, "It's about the important role music has played in our lives. The outside world may be going on. Boom, you put your headphones on, drop the needle, and nothing else matters.
"It's about how much hope I've gotten from music, all of the inspiration, and the way it's helped me take my frustrations out." Watch the video below:
