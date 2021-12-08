Metallica Made Chart History With Vinyl Reissues 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica had a top 21 story from February 2021 after a series of vinyl reissues helped the band make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart.
The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently made available via Walmart have helped Metallica secure the Top 5 spots on the Vinyl Albums chart; according to Billboard, the feat marks "the first time that an artist has claimed the entire top 5 of the #VinylAlbums chart, dating to its launch in 2011."
Metallica's 1984 release, "Ride The Lightning", tops the latest edition of the weekly chart, with 1991's "Metallica" at No. 2, 1988's "...And Justice For All" at No. 3, their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All" lands in fourth spot while 1986's "Master Of Puppets" sits in fifth place.
As part of the Walmart series, the group also made a new edition of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" available for fans. Stream the "Ride the Lightning" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" here.
