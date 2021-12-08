Underoath Go 'Numb' With New Single

Voyeurist album cover art

Underoath have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Numb". That track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Voyeurist," which will be hitting stores on January 14th via Fearless Records.

Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say about the new track, "'Numb' feels like a classic They're Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas.

"It's the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It's rad to hear it come full circle." Watch the visualizer video below:

